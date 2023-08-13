When Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, authored the bill to create Service Oklahoma in 2022, he probably didn’t have to stand in line to do it.

My guess is that Kerbs, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Jay Doyle, Service Oklahoma’s CEO, have never had to stand in line at a Service Oklahoma office.

When any of those state officers state that things are getting better at Service Oklahoma, I’d like to invite any of them to visit any location in Tulsa or Broken Arrow. They will see lines inside and outside.

Kerbs recently stated that “nobody should be standing in lines.” Try telling that to the numerous Oklahomans who don't have a chance to stand in the lines because they are turned away, told to come another day. Maybe on those days they get an opportunity in stand in line, or not.

Here are a few things likely to happen much quicker than getting through a Service Oklahoma line: State Superintendent Ryan Walters removing his foot from his mouth; Stitt making peace with tribal leaders; getting through airport security on the day before Thanksgiving; and the University of Oklahoma winning an SEC football championship.

Doyle recently stated, “We still do have wait times in some areas of the state. But the agency is working to reduce and eliminate them.”

Yep. And Mike Gundy is working to win a Big 12 championship. We’ll see which one happens first.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.