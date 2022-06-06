Letter: Not finding the Christ in GOP's Christianity

I went looking for the Christ in the Christianity that the GOP wants to protect when they pass legislation and implement regulations on our American life.

Unfortunately, I could not find many Christ-like actions to support their belief they are behaving as Christians. I did not see much about helping the little children that Jesus says he loves in the song. I could not find much evidence of love they neighbor, although I did find a few cases of loving someone other than their spouse.

Jesus did not like fraud or bearing false witness, yet we have folks in the GOP denying things that are recorded on video or audio. Jesus also demonstrated charity to those less fortunate or able. As to not killing, well I found several death-penalty advocates in the crowd.

If the GOP wants to stand up for Christianity, they need to first stand up as Christians. Christians must live in the world with others of many faiths, or no faith. If the Christian task is to get others to follow a Christian faith, the message must be one of love and tolerance, fairness and truth, integrity and honor, which seems to be lacking in the GOP of today.

A person can probably find verses to justify any actions; I prefer those who live on the side of love and honor. Be more Christ-like!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.