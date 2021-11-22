Letter: Not everyone with differing ideas is selfish

I read constant articles and letters castigating people for not caring about their fellow man – if they won't mask or vaccinate, or reduce carbon emissions, or if they promote policies for the state/country that the writer disagrees with.
Yes, there are selfish people. But I suggest that rather than not caring, they may just have different ideas of how to solve a problem.
Our current and former administrations both wanted our country "great" and "better," but had differing ideas of what that meant and how to effect it.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: