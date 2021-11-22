 Skip to main content
Letter: Not everyone with differing ideas is selfish
Letter: Not everyone with differing ideas is selfish

I read constant articles and letters castigating people for not caring about their fellow man – if they won't mask or vaccinate, or reduce carbon emissions, or if they promote policies for the state/country that the writer disagrees with.

Yes, there are selfish people. But I suggest that rather than not caring, they may just have different ideas of how to solve a problem.

Our current and former administrations both wanted our country "great" and "better," but had differing ideas of what that meant and how to effect it.

