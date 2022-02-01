Letter: Not enough action on natural gas price gouging

As expected, the state Corporation Commission approved the proposal by ONG to raise rates for the next 25 years to recover costs from the 2021 deep freeze. While I understand this cost recap, I do not understand how gas prices could have been raised as much as 600% during this state of emergency. It is the very definition of price gouging.

The state’s price gouging statute prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods or services after a declared emergency and is automatically triggered after the emergency declaration was declared by the governor.

Our former attorney general, Mike Hunter, had raised questions, but the identity of these suppliers was hidden by a protective order two days after the storm.

This issue seems more relevant to the people of this state than challenging the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, harassing the state tribes or pushing the death penalty, but allowing price gouging and 25 years with increased rates is what we got.

