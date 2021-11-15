Letter: Not amused with Bell's Amusement Park plan for Broken Arrow

I live in a subdivision located in east Broken Arrow. Our community and the many people living in this area use 71st Street as our primary – if not only - access to and from town. Living in this area, you don’t go much of anywhere doesn’t start on 71st Street.

Many of us are opposed to having Bell’s Amusement Park at the proposed location for multiple reasons.

We dislike the idea of fighting that traffic every time we drive through the area. Remember when you drove past the old Bell’s entrance? Even during non-fair times, the vehicle and pedestrian traffic was horrible.

The last thing Broken Arrow needs is a duplication of 71st Street between Mingo and Garnet roads imprinted to the section of 71st Street between County Line Road (193rd Street) and the turnpike.

We don’t want the lights or noise.

We don’t want the criminal element naturally drawn to this type operation that close to our home.

This proposed expansion of Broken Arrow business is ill conceived and unwanted.