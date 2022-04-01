Letter: Not a fan of Harris' TPS school board campaign

After reading the latest statements in Wednesday’s Tulsa World from Tim Harris, candidate for Tulsa school board, he has confirmed my suspicions that he is just another Republican lackey sent to destroy public schools (“TPS District 7 race to be decided,” March 30).

It is well documented that the alt-right wing of the Republican Party is trying to infiltrate education boards with people promising to kill public education to perpetuate their agenda.

His statements related to improving education for the less privileged to reduce crime are disingenuous. He was voted into the district attorney position to make sure we were “tough on crime.” Now he is a bleeding heart for criminals? Give me a break.

What is most important to him? Reducing the salaries of upper-level administrators. If you eliminated the salary of the superintendent, it might put a few dollars in the pockets of teachers.

There are some strategies prevalent in the right wing, evident in its education-related activities in our state and nation. Starve the beast. By keeping children away from critical thinking, they are making sure the next generation will be in lock-step with autocratic thinking.

A vote for Harris is a vote to destroy public education. Any parent whose children are in the public school system would be a more logical choice.

