Letter: Nor surprising that companies don't want to invest in Oklahoma

Are you serious? What corporate CEO in his or her right mind would pick this backward state to make a major investment in? Let’s see…

• Oklahoma’s portion of the interstate highway system have pretty much all been toll roads for many decades while surrounding states provide access for free.

• Oklahoma drove off all national oil companies decades ago.

• Oklahoma drove off all national food chains decades ago. Remember Safeway, Albertsons and others? Hello, Walmart.

• Oklahoma is unable to control the number of uninsured vehicles on its roads so insurance premiums are well above national average.

• We don’t play well with our Native American neighbors.

• We seem to have corruption brewing in everything from our state government to our school system.

What’s not to like about Oklahoma?

