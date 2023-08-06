Recent stories have mentioned Oklahoma's low voter turnout for state elections.

I do not know one reason to vote in a state general election. If I think someone is the best candidate but that person is a Democrat or independent, they have no chance to win. So why vote?

If a candidate is a Republican, I know that person will win. So why vote?

I live in Bartlesville and always vote in our city's elections as those are nonpartisan. This may be why many people do not vote.

