Excellent timing. Tulsa Public Schools Board member Jerry Griffin's op-ed proposing to do away with the bachelor's degree requirement for Tulsa Police officers was published on the same day a story appeared describing the horrific video of Tyre Nichols's murder by Memphis Police officers, none of whom had more than five years experience ("Get rid of bachelor's degree requirement for Tulsa Police," and "Memphis beating video puts spotlight on first police account," Jan. 28). ¿Está loco?