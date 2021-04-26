Letter: Non-maskers, unvaccinated putting others at risk

Although many statistics are trending in right directions, we still have to be concerned about the growing number of individuals who have decided not to embrace U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The longer this virus stays with us the greater the opportunity for variants to evolve against which current vaccines are ineffective.

The vaccines that are available to us are effective.

One just has to look at hospital statistics to get a clear sense of this. Until recently, those deemed most vulnerable were the elderly, and indeed they comprised the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths.

But with the high prioritization of this segment of the population within vaccination scheduling (as of April 21, 80% of individuals over 65 have received at least one vaccination), the statistics have flipped.

Today, the 26-45 age range far outpaces the 65-and-over age group for hospitalizations.

For those who refuse to mask up or to receive injections: You not only put yourself and your friends and family at risk, you put all of us at risk.

If such inaction results in new strains of the virus with which our current vaccines are ineffective, we are back at square one.