Education has been a major topic of interest in this legislative session, especially bills related to school choice. Oklahoma schools currently rank 42nd in the United States.

The bills proposed in this session have been publicized as ones that would better our schools and increase the opportunity for students to receive quality education.

Despite Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed compromise plan, the push for school vouchers by the Legislature will not create more opportunity or better Oklahoma’s education. These proposed vouchers allocate funding that could be used in the current failing public system that is in need of additional supports.

Private schools and homeschooled students are also a small and specific demographic of students.

Lastly, private schools are primarily located in urban areas. This puts even fewer funding towards the underserved rural school districts. State dollars should remain in the public sector.

The Terrance Group found that 74% of surveyed voters agree that taxpayer dollars should not be used for private school tuition.

If Oklahoma lawmakers choose to implement an “education savings account” program, then those funds should go towards creating a more equitable public-school system that, with additional funds, can provide higher quality education a wider range of students in all school districts. This could possibly bring Oklahoma out of the bottom rankings for K-12 education.

