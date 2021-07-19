Letter: No voting audit needed

State Rep. Sean Roberts’ request for an audit of Oklahoma’s 2020 election results is an obvious fundraising and re-election ploy.

The election board secretary said that conducting an audit like that in Arizona is not allowed under state law.

Let's be clear: There is zero evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the country in spite of multiple audits.

More than 86 lawsuits were filed contesting election results in multiple states, plus two Supreme Court cases — all dismissed for lack of evidence!

Some attorneys filing these lawsuits are now facing sanctions over allegations they knowingly made false claims of voter fraud. Perhaps we need to consider stiffer penalties under U.S. Code 1038.

It states, "Whoever engages in any conduct with intent to convey false or misleading information under circumstances where such information may reasonably be believed and where such information indicates that an activity has taken, is taking, or will take place … is liable in a civil action to any party incurring expenses incident to any emergency or investigative response to that conduct, for those expenses."

The Maricopa County, Arizona, audit cost has already exceeded $3 million.