Residents of Oklahoma will be voting to legalize recreational marijuana on March 7 with State Question 820. What an incredibly foolish idea! What have we done with the medical marijuana program?

No one knows how to administer, police or account for the owners of the land, the growers, the workers, the market or the money. How did our lawmakers arrive at the ludicrous notion that Oklahoma could manage another marijuana program differently?

One reason for this law is the added revenue.

Oklahoma has so much surplus money now that the powers that be can't agree on what to do with it. Let's worry more about retaining good teachers and educating our youth instead of adding another challenge to our police and courts.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.