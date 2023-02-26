Regarding "House Common Ed Committee votes to ban sex ed in elementary schools," Feb. 22), when girls are now getting their periods in the fifth and sixth grades, doesn't the Legislature worry about teen pregnancies if these girls have received no sex education?

Editor's Note: House Bill 2546 would ban all K-5 sex education, including optional explanations of puberty and its effects on the human body, according to its sponsor, Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, during debate on the proposal on Wednesday. It passed out of the Common Education Committee by a 10-2 vote.

