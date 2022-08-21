 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No one should be above the law

Editorial writer Bob Doucette is to be commended for last Sunday’s courageous column (“Everyone, take a breath,” Aug. 14), which presented a fair and balanced analysis of former President Donald Trump’s still incomprehensible and unauthorized removal of classified materials from the White House.

That every GOP elected official in Oklahoma appears to support Trump in this regard should cause alarm to every American, not just those of us who aren’t Republicans.

In his column, Doucette noted that “We live in a country that is governed by the rule of law, and no one — even the powerful — is supposed to be above the law” — and why our GOP elected officials are ignoring this “rule of law” is a question fair-mined voters should have answered before they vote.

What keeps elected officials above the law is the reality that “justice delayed is justice denied,” and that the wealthy can easily afford to delay decisions they don’t like by appealing all the way to the Supreme Court.

Which the average American lacks the resources to do.

