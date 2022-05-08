Letter: No one has the right to take away people's right to choose

The only “God-given right” is the right to choose how to live your life, what religion you practice, and what to do with your body.

Do you “pro-life” citizens believe yourselves above God?

I am a Christian. As such, I honor your right to vaccinate, wear a mask, own a gun, or not.

So what gives you the right to dictate what my great-grandchildren read, or what my granddaughter can do with her body? No one has the right to deny anyone the freedom to choose their own path.

Jesus tells us to spread the gospel. Nowhere does he tell us to force our beliefs on others. We have no right to rage about “God-given rights” when it comes to guns, or “my body, my choice” when it comes to vaccines, yet demand to take away a woman’s right to choose what to do with her body.

You bemoan the abortion of a fetus, yet thousands of children are in foster care because their parents can’t care for them. Thousands more are starving. You don’t want family planning, food assistance programs, or help for single parents.

Yet you profess to be “pro-life.” This seems to me to be the height of hypocrisy.

