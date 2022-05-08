 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No one has the right to take away people's right to choose

  • 0

The only “God-given right” is the right to choose how to live your life, what religion you practice, and what to do with your body.

Do you “pro-life” citizens believe yourselves above God?

I am a Christian. As such, I honor your right to vaccinate, wear a mask, own a gun, or not.

So what gives you the right to dictate what my great-grandchildren read, or what my granddaughter can do with her body? No one has the right to deny anyone the freedom to choose their own path.

Jesus tells us to spread the gospel. Nowhere does he tell us to force our beliefs on others. We have no right to rage about “God-given rights” when it comes to guns, or “my body, my choice” when it comes to vaccines, yet demand to take away a woman’s right to choose what to do with her body.

You bemoan the abortion of a fetus, yet thousands of children are in foster care because their parents can’t care for them. Thousands more are starving. You don’t want family planning, food assistance programs, or help for single parents.

People are also reading…

Yet you profess to be “pro-life.” This seems to me to be the height of hypocrisy.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

"In full transparency, we publish our service performance on a weekly basis. Our latest report shows that for the third consecutive week, first-class mail on-time delivery performance was nearly 94%. The average time for delivery of a mail piece across the postal network was an incredible 2.4 days," says Tulsa resident Randy Acord.

Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

"It seems like there is a growing trend that our chosen leaders choose not to use critical thinking or even care to think about other citizens outside their own preferred groups. This is having a chilling effect that is reducing democracy in place of authoritarianism," writes Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert