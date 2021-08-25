Letter: No one has the right to infect others with a deadly disease

All the brouhaha over masks reminds me of a quote by John F. Kennedy, “Freedom without responsibility is anarchy.”

One of the prime obligations of government at all levels is to provide for the protection and safety of its citizens.

It’s why there are police departments, building codes, traffic signs, not to mention a strong military and on and on.

Mask and vaccine mandates to protect citizens are much like the seat-belt mandate. Wearing a seat-belt is to prevent those driving or riding in a vehicle from being badly hurt in an accident.

This is not optional. Those who don’t wear seat-belts are subject to fines.

The governors of Texas and Florida have breached the public trust by opposing mandates and betrayed their duty to the people of their states.

A mask and vaccine mandate to protect against COVID-19 should not be necessary. But there are people who, for the wrong reasons, are against mask wearing and vaccination.

The same thing happened during the 1918 flu pandemic. But, then, cities stepped up with local ordinances and enforced them.