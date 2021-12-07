Letter: No need to panic over COVID-19, just follow a few basic steps

COVID-19 and its variants will likely be with us for years even with the availability of vaccines. So, don’t panic. Let’s not let it destroy our happiness. We will get along just fine.

The COVID-19 virus doesn’t hang in the air. It is contained in respiratory droplets which fall to the ground or floor within 6 feet. Thus, the recommendation for physical distancing of 6 feet or more.

Washing one’s hands with simple soap and water periodically throughout the day and avoid touching one’s face is essential.

There is no need to disinfect surfaces in one’s house beyond usual house cleaning.

There are three consistent signs or symptoms experienced by most people with COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Upon returning home, there is no need to change clothes or to shower.

The chance of bringing the COVID-19 home on your shoes is like being struck by lightning several times a day. Gas pumps, shopping carts and ATMs do not cause infection. Again, just wash your hands.