Letter: No need to move school board elections

The editorial "Bill would move school elections for better voter turnout" (March 2) comes to the wrong conclusion that school board races should be moved to November.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat proposed this change in Senate Bill 962. The reasoning used by Treat and in the editorial are based on false presumptions.
In a Feb. 25 story, Treat said the move would hold school board members accountable, saying "people do not know who to contact if they have concerns … often the constituent does not get a return phone call." ("School board elections would move to November under bill moving through Oklahoma Senate").
School board members are always accountable no matter when elections take place.
Anyone can find out how to contact local board members by requesting the information from their local school district.
Treat also stated "We have experienced unparalleled dissatisfaction with school boards." Surely he realizes this is due to the pandemic's impact.
In Stillwater, school board members received hundreds of emails this past fall. These board members are volunteers without a staff to answer every email and phone call.
Moving board elections would include them with presidential, congressional, state and county offices as well as state questions and judicial retention.
As it is now, non-partisan races have a February primary and the April general.
This timing gives a logical focus to local, non-partisan elections.
The editorial Treat miss the real issues. Oklahomans should be able to figure out who their local officials are and should be voting in local elections.
Hold the voters accountable.
Julie Couch, Stillwater
