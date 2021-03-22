Letter: No need to move school board elections

The editorial "Bill would move school elections for better voter turnout" (March 2) comes to the wrong conclusion that school board races should be moved to November.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat proposed this change in Senate Bill 962. The reasoning used by Treat and in the editorial are based on false presumptions.

In a Feb. 25 story, Treat said the move would hold school board members accountable, saying "people do not know who to contact if they have concerns … often the constituent does not get a return phone call." ("School board elections would move to November under bill moving through Oklahoma Senate").

School board members are always accountable no matter when elections take place.

Anyone can find out how to contact local board members by requesting the information from their local school district.