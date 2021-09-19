Letter: No need for big, tin tube in downtown Tulsa

When I think of all the beautiful places that have been lost to the city of Tulsa forever, I can name a few.

The Ritz, Orpheum, Majestic, Rialto, Shrine Temple, Greenwood, Walkway Bridge, Jiminy Cricket and Mark Twain Elementary (I went there as a child, and our chief rivals were at Riley Elementary, which the new Gilcrease Highway went over).

What else? If you're old enough, I'm sure you have your favorites.

The Tulsa World just did a spread on the wonderful Midland Theatre in Coffeyville, Kansas. ("Historic Midland Theater in Coffeyville, Kansas, is in the midst of a $3 million renovation plan," Sept. 12).

Isn't that nice?

So remind me, why would we think a giant tin building on the edge of downtown is something we should preserve?