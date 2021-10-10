 Skip to main content
Letter: No need for ballot curing legislation
Letter: No need for ballot curing legislation

Oklahoma is known to have one of most secure election systems in the nation.

The 2020 presidential election saw 1,560,699 votes cast in the Sooner state. Of those votes, 18% were cast as absentee ballots, an unusually high number. In the 2016 presidential election, absentee ballots accounted for only 7% of total votes cast.

In 2020, 1.8% of all absentee ballots were rejected for various reasons even after COVID-19 rules simplified the process.

There is no need to change the existing system by addressing the 1.8% when 98.2% correctly cast their ballot. Putting a “cure” remedy would delay results and place an additional burden on our election board.

Editor’s note: Bob Jack is the former chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party.

