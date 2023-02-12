The implementation of merit pay for teachers would seriously damage Oklahoma’s public education system. The idea sounds great, but merit pay has rarely if ever been successfully applied.

Evaluation criteria must be established and administrators and teachers trained in the process. It would prove to be a waste of time and money.

Back in the 1980s, the Bartlesville district established a committee to study merit pay. The committee unanimously voted a nonrecommend because it would lower teacher morale and undermine collegiality.

When I was director of professional development, we attempted to introduce a teacher evaluation matrix for principals to use. Principals balked at using the matrix because it would take more time than the system they were using.

Raising the stakes to merit pay would be even more time consuming.

In Bartlesville, we worked to improve student learning by encouraging teacher collegiality and sharing. If a teacher found a more effective way to teach prepositions or equations, he/she should be eager to share the technique with others.

Merit pay would discourage such sharing.

Teacher pay should be based on years of experience and degrees with the added boost of National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification for those able to qualify.

If Oklahoma wanted to implement a plan to further reduce teacher morale and encourage still more teachers to leave the profession (or the state), merit pay would be an excellent tool to accomplish that goal.

