In the State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget approved by the Board of Education ("Board approves Walters' budget," Jan. 27), it includes a version of merit pay.

Merit pay, as I have seen it in my 33 years in the classroom, tends to promote competition between teachers, rather than cooperation and teamwork among colleagues. It does little to improve retention and is no help in recruitment.

To find the best candidates, Oklahoma needs increased starting salaries and a reputation for supporting teachers in their decisions about what and how to teach.

