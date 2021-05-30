Letter: No matter how it started, the massacre was wrong

My parents didn't really know anything about the Tulsa Race Massacre. Learning about it now, I can teach them myself.

It's important to learn this because it is a huge part of history, and some parents/guardians don't know or want to teach their kid about the massacre.

One thing I didn't know before was how the mob started in the first place. Either way, what happened was wrong.

Not knowing a lot about the history of my home city was kind of scary. People dying because of their skin is wrong, and people need to know that African Americans are people too.

That's why it's important to learn about the massacre.

Some people think murdering Black people isn't murder, but it's more than that — it's racism, it's murder, it's wrong.

