Gov. Kevin Stitt correctly points out that providing high-speed connectivity to every part of Oklahoma will help rural Oklahoma, health care, farmers and schools ("Oklahoma to spend $1B over five years to improve internet access," Jan. 19).

In the 1930s and 1940s, federal funding brought electricity and safe water to virtually all of rural America. Today, the 2021 federal bipartisan infrastructure bill with some state and local funding will now finance bringing high speed internet services to 95% of all Oklahoma residents.

It should be noted that Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and Reps. Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole and Stephanie Bice all voted against this legislation. Not one member of Oklahoma's U.S. congressional delegation supported this effort to expand high-speed internet access to virtually all Oklahomans.

