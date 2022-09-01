Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

Can anyone please explain something to me: Every day I see ads on television where a candidate for some office proclaims to be a huge fan of President Donald Trump, a fan of a twice-impeached former president.

So please explain, why do they invoke his support? Is it that they can’t believe what is so obvious, or do they simply not care if our democracy survives? Or is it perhaps that they see the voters of Oklahoma that way?

I know that Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union and votes a strictly Republican ticket, regardless of whether it is in their best interest. That appears to be the case in just about every red state.

The states with the biggest amount of people on the government dole and state governments at the federal money trough, the highest percent of people living in poverty, the most teenage pregnancies, highest crime rates, and civic corruption cases, are all red states. And yet, year after year they vote the same people into office.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.