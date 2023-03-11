So, now Gov. Kevin Stitt, in his lack of wisdom or compassion, and conservative lawmakers are trying to pass bills where even transgender adults are refused body autonomy to have the surgeries or treatments that would let them live their real lives.

I personally feel that children, though they know they are different, should wait until they are more mature to make big changes to their bodies. But I don't have a transgender child, so I can't really know the families' struggles.

But

Our state not only treats women as second-class citizens, unable to make decisions regarding their reproductive life, now we can add transgender adults to that growing list.

Weren't the Republicans all about body autonomy during the pandemic? Apparently, it only applies to certain groups under certain situations.

This administration is making Oklahomans look like the biggest backward bunch of bigots in the country. There is no empathy or inclusion for anyone who is different in any way here.

How is this government overreach into the personal medical lives of our adult citizens legal?

We are supposed to be evolving as human beings, learning to appreciate each other's differences, and show each other respect.

It won't happen in Oklahoma until people wise up and vote out this meddling administration.

