It is disappointing that Tulsa Public Schools board member E’Lena Ashley and Janice Danforth, chairwoman of the Tulsa chapter of Moms for Liberty, believe that ousting TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist and cutting programs will improve student learning. ("Moms For Liberty leader, school board member call for Tulsa superintendent to resign or be fired," Aug. 1)

Poverty is a problem in many schools in the Tulsa district. If these women knew anything about helping children in poverty, they would know there is no easy fix.

If they spent any time in classrooms, they would see how hard the staff works with not enough resources. There are many misconceptions about people in poverty. Maybe they should inform themselves.

Changing the superintendent and cutting programs will not increase learning or reduce poverty in our schools.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.