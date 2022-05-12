 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No doubt that the Supreme Court is a political institution now

The idea that the U.S. Supreme Court wasn’t just a political institution is now dead. The recent appointees joined with the existing misogynists and religious fanatics on the court to eliminate an existing constitutional right to abortion.

As horribly wrong and twisted as the draft opinion is, the effect is clear: Women have just lost a very important right that a former Supreme Court had established and reaffirmed over literally decades. A fight women thought they’d won 50 years ago is just starting anew.

And, to spell out the dangerous contours of the coming fight, right-wing religious fanatics and evangelicals have announced that they will now push for a nationwide, federally mandated total ban on abortions.

Consequently, there’s one question we should ask all candidates: whether they’ll commit to oppose anti-abortion legislation, at every level. If their answer is no or non-committal, don’t vote for them. And, if that candidate is supported by evangelicals, be skeptical of their answer.

Why? Because the last three appointees to the Supreme Court lied to Sen. Susan Collins when each of them assured her that Roe was settled law.

The Supreme Court just proved that it’s just another right-wing, white evangelical nationalist group of old men and a self-proclaimed “handmaiden.” The objective of this group is to legitimize strict government control of women’s bodies. It’s a horrible concept, but being pushed hard by what’s proven to be a dead institution.

