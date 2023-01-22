Letter: No choice

Once again, the phrase school choice has come up in the Legislature. Be aware of the different terminology that seems to come up in each session, such as student-first scholarships or education savings accounts.

These give taxpayer dollars to children who want to attend a private school.

If you're thinking, “It’s my tax dollars, it should go where I want.” Really? How about a public safety voucher to pay for a private security firm to protect my family instead of police? Can I get a roads voucher, so my tax dollars only repair the roads I drive on?

That is not the way taxes work.

I have a friend who has a 13-year-old son with autism and special needs, private schools won’t accept him. They’re allowed to discriminate against him.

When you hear the term school choice, remember, thousands of children have no choice. This bill will not change that.

The only choice is that of the administrators who can choose which students to accept. Fine, but if they receive tax dollars, they should be held to the same standards as public schools.

As for competition, public schools cannot raise their own revenue. They are dependent on taxpayer dollars. Private schools can raise tuition, thereby taking more public money.

This boy’s test score drags down averages, making private schools look better, only because they discriminate. Don’t let this happen. Contact your legislator.

