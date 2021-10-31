Letter: No big sacrifice to help others by getting vaccinated

This is a question for those who resist being vaccinated, or wearing a mask: What are you being asked to do in comparison to all of the people who have been drafted into the military all these years?

They would much rather have stayed home to do their thing and live normal lives. But they were drafted and sent all over the world. Many were wounded, crippled for life or gave the ultimate sacrifice by dying in combat.

You are merely being asked for a minor inconvenience to help slow a serious virus that is killing many of our citizens. Please reconsider.

