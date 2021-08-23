Letter: No American is to blame for the inability of the Afghan people to keep their freedoms

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban cannot be blamed on any American president or party.

For 20 years and at the cost of billions of dollars and thousands of American casualties, we tried our best to build up the Afghan government and military to where it could fight off terrorists and maintain social and economic freedoms in that country.

But in they end, the moderate people in Afghanistan just did not have the resolve to win.

We built them some of the best military bases, left them the best of military equipment and trained a large modern army, but it only lasted as long as American troops were there to back them up.

Twenty years is long enough.

In the end, they had to fight for the freedoms in their country, and they just couldn't do it. But it is not because any American president, general or politician didn't try.

Alexander the Great, the Persian Empire, the Roman Legions, the British Raj and the Red Army have all tried to subdue Afghan rebels in the past and failed.

We kept them at bay for 20 years but couldn't run that country any longer, so we turned it over to the Afghan people, and they failed. I don't think anyone will ever be able to rule Afghanistan.