Letter: Nice to hear the word 'we'

President Joe Biden asked Dr. David Kessler, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to oversee the development, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to speed up the process.

Political analyst Rachel Maddow interviewed Dr. Kessler recently on her show, introducing him by lauding his efforts regarding the development of HIV antiviral agents.

Before answering her questions, he asked for a “quick edit” to her introductory remarks, saying the word "we" should be used instead of "he."

Dr. Kessler described a team of people including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who worked together to save so many lives.

I was stunned and nearly brought to tears by his statement.

After four years of the “I” word being front and center, how wonderful to know that we are now in such good hands.

