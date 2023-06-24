With over 300 million Americans, why are there no political candidates who are qualified, making it difficult deciding who is the best?

Where are the honest, honorable, empathetic, smart candidates who truly have a servant’s heart for the betterment of all the people, rather than being so self-serving?

Where are the candidates who were raised with solid values between right and wrong and being honest wasn’t negotiated? Being the best country on Earth, we truly deserve the very best political leaders who are above reproach.

I believe our new normal has come to accept self-serving autocratic-type leaders who speak well or are charismatic rather than having a servant’s heart.

They say what sounds good and what we like to hear without any of their words being their actual intentions. Can we American voters not tell the difference?

For your next candidate, consider choosing a person who is honest, honorable and has a track record of positive leadership and actually cares about people.

Choose a candidate who recognizes we are all just individual souls wrapped in a different package to be treated with respect and equality.

Hopefully one of the candidates has these qualifications.

