Letter: Next hospital expansion ought to be in north Tulsa

Regarding the June 14 story outlining the expansion of St. Francis South Hospital campus, our local hospitals should be commended for enlarging their footprints to accommodate a growing population.

St. Francis Hospital CEO Jake Henry, Jr., said that their mission was to expand to meet the needs of the community ("Saint Francis Hospital South to begin $250 million expansion, renovation").

Perhaps the next hospital planned by our local hospital systems should be in the area well documented by both the Tulsa World and the Wall Street Journal to have the greatest need, north Tulsa.

The disparities between north and south Tulsa health care services have been well documented on these pages and include a north Tulsa life expectancy of 11 less years, no hospitals and a significant shortage of physicians.

If existing Tulsa hospitals really want to meet the needs of the community, the next hospital/medical clinic expansion announced in these pages will not be another one in a South Tulsa suburb, but in north Tulsa, where the need is now and has been for generations.