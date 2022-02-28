Letter: Newspaper carrier's efforts in snow and ice appreciated

Hats off to my incredibly tenacious and dependable Tulsa World delivery person!
My newspaper has been delivered without fail in these last several weeks of snow and ice. Getting up and heading outside in the cold and dark is miserable. Doing so while having to drive with the window lowered to throw a newspaper deserves more than recognition in a letter-to-the-editor.
How about a raise for all these wonderful newspaper delivery people? They are the best.
