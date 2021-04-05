Letter: Newspaper carrier never disappoints

We want to give a great big shout out to our carrier, Gregory McGoffin. He has always been faithful with delivery of our morning newspaper.

During all the really bad weather, he never missed delivery of our newspaper.

We would have understood if he had been unable to get our paper to us, but he was steadfast. We were thrilled to have our paper with our morning coffee.

Many thanks to Gregory

Mary Lynn Milam, Tulsa

