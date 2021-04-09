 Skip to main content
Letter: Newspaper carrier helps start day off right
Letter: Newspaper carrier helps start day off right

A few days ago my World was wrapped in the "worst" news I could have expected. My longtime carrier, Ed Weaver, informed me his last day will be April 20.

He has been an amazing carrier and the World was blessed to have someone like him.

During the winter storms when our postal carrier couldn't make it, Ed Weaver did.

I have been a subscriber 50-plus years and don't even want to know what it would be like to start my day without my coffee and the World.

