Letter: Newspaper carrier helpful in paper placement
Letter: Newspaper carrier helpful in paper placement

I've been a Tulsa World subscriber for almost 20 years. I've never had a better newspaper delivery person than my current one, Taj Kai.

Taj throws my newspaper directly in front of my garage door each day. This has been especially helpful for me lately since I am recuperating from knee replacement surgery.

I only have to open my garage door and reach down to retrieve my Tulsa World without trekking across my lawn or down the driveway.

Thank you, Taj. I am so grateful you are my carrier.

