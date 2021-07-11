Letter: News is slow about the status of snakes

I am almost 74 years old and grew up in Tulsa where I enjoyed riding my bike, climbing trees, playing tricks in my neighborhood and getting to go to Grand Lake each summer to spend time like something out of an Hardy Boys book.

We spent time at the lake picking berries and swimming off the dock my dad and grandpa build that was floated with 55-gallon empty barrels.

What we had to avoid was poison ivy, ticks and snakes!

My wife and I moved back to Oklahoma 10 or so years ago to be near our grandkids and family.

I watch the local TV news and read the Tulsa World, and I have realized that no one says anything anymore about snakes: water moccasins, copperheads, rattlers and such.

Have the snakes left this part of the country or have they signed some kind of treaty?

I still have vivid memories of uncovering a nest of baby water moccasins when I was helping my dad replace the barrels under our dock on Drowning Creek at Grand Lake when I was 12 or 13 (yes, you can run on top of water).

If snakes are no longer a danger or a concern, I think that should be news, and my grandkids and I will enjoy the rest of this summer without that to worry about.