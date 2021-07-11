 Skip to main content
Letter: New Tulsa mural a timeless treasure
Letter: New Tulsa mural a timeless treasure

Kudos to the City of Tulsa and Downtown Tulsa Partnership on the fascinating mural in progress on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets. 

For those who have not visited this area recently, it is worth a trip to see this block-long art deco-themed mural currently being painted.

Our business has been involved in several downtown mural and beautification projects and even submitted a bid for this location. 

We are certainly not disappointed in the city's decision.

The selection of these wonderful international artists should reward our city with what will likely be a timeless treasure.

Visit downtown fellow Tulsans!

Editor's Note: The artwork is billed as the world's largest augmented mural titled "The Majestic." Los Angeles-based artists Ryan “Yanoe” Sarfati and Eric “Zoueh” Skotnes are designing and painting the mural. They have created other pieces in New Zealand, Los Angeles and Switzerland.

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads, "100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, the City Council apologizes"
