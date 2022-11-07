Letter: New treasury bonds look good on paper, but buying them is a pain

So the U.S. Treasury Department finally came out with a savings bond that has very desirable terms. The bond has a rate of 9.62% for the first 6 months and 6.48% for the second six months. The minimum length to keep the bond is one year.

No wonder nobody’s buying these gems. How can we, when we’re given one website — not two, and no phone calls. This website is so mediocre and overburdened by high demand that nobody could get through by the deadline of Oct. 28.

Add in bureaucratic logic for more than a few head-scratching steps. I normally have good stamina, but I’m giving up on this one. The feds can keep their half-baked promises. And I’ll keep my sanity.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.