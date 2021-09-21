 Skip to main content
Letter: New TPD internal review won't build trust with the public
Letter: New TPD internal review won't build trust with the public

According to Chief Wendell Franklin, the new Tulsa Police Department internal use-of-force review board, comprised of top police personnel, has been established to examine qualifying advanced uses of force to evaluate training methods and inform policy.

These review processes may very well lead to better training and practices for Tulsa officers, but will do nothing to build trust in a community too long shut out of the investigatory process and denied answers in cases of injury and death perpetrated by Tulsa Police officers.

To build community trust, it is necessary to establish an impartial, independent review process — not controlled by police personnel or their appointees — allowing Tulsa citizens to bring forward alleged abuses and providing transparent investigations into such incidents.

Additionally, the admission that deployments of conducted electrical weapons will not be reviewed because "there are simply too many" is frightening. How many Tulsans are being Tased and under what circumstances?

These incomplete and internal review practices will not provide accountability or transparency and will do nothing to build community trust.

Barbara Hathcock, Tulsa

Breaking News