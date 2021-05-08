Letter: New Santa Fe Square fitting tribute to workers

The old Santa Fe railyard mentioned by reporter Michael Overall on May 2 brought memories and smiles ("An old rail yard left a gaping hole in downtown Tulsa, but now it's a huge opportunity").

In the period after the tracks were mostly removed through the late 1970s, the "loading platform" remained standing (barely) and was used for freight trucking by the Santa Fe Trail Transportation Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Santa Fe Railway, which later merged with Burlington Northern.

The old loading platform/dock and offices employed many drivers, dockhands and clerks, all of whom were members of either the Teamsters or the Railway Clerks union.

When I was assigned to begin the unwinding of the trucking segment, there was still an active cross-dock operation and loading platforms for the trailer-on-flatcar traffic. Today that's just shorthanded as "containers."

The less-than-truckload business that the railroad abandoned was, then as now, a very low-margin business, and the container was the obvious future.