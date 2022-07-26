Letter: New legislation could help detect cancer earlier

As a longtime advocate and Oklahoma state lead ambassador with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I can’t express how excited I am about the research on early cancer detection.

There has been some fantastic research progress with multi-cancer early detection, where new technology under development will be able to detect multiple components of a growing cancer, such as circulating tumor cells and tumor DNA, and other analytes, in blood or other body fluids. These blood tests can screen for more than 50 cancers simultaneously, including some rare cancers.

Because the risk of cancer increases with age, Medicare beneficiaries are especially vulnerable. Medicare covers cancer screening tests for breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers. Under the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, once multi-cancer screening tests are approved by the FDA, Medicare can then consider whether it wants to cover the tests if clinical benefit is shown.

So many Oklahomans and senior citizens already have underlying conditions that may mask cancer symptoms. The American Cancer Society estimates 23,700 Oklahomans will hear the words, “you have cancer” just this year. It is vital we do all we can to detect these cancers at earlier stages when these cancers are more responsive to treatment. This legislation is a step in the right direction.

I am asking for Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to join Congressman Markwayne Mullin and sign on to co-sponsor this legislation that will positively impact the health care of Oklahomans.

