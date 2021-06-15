 Skip to main content
Letter: New law typical backlash
Letter: New law typical backlash

It's Nina Simone and Langston Hughes' "Backlash Blues" all over again.

Many voices have rumbled and thundered about our country's history of inequality and oppression.

President Joe Biden, apparently unfazed over his political consequences four years hence, came to Tulsa's doorstep to add his refrain; a joy to behold. 

The dominant caste, from the past, fighting to maintain their grip, represented by the 91% white Oklahoma Legislature has a response — House Bill 1775.

Journalist Isabel Wilkerson, author of "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," would not be surprised by this backlash bill by legislators. 

The script requires no sullied memories from the past to challenge the dominant caste's station. 

The social hierarchy demands purity for the apex. Children should never learn of tar and feathers. 

In a world with justice, mean old Mr. Backlash should be the one left to sing the blues.

Andy Tomlinson, Tulsa

