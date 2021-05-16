Letter: New law imposes censorship on professional teachers

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma's secretary of education, recently wrote that we shouldn’t be concerned about the passage of House Bill 1775 ("Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says we must teach history without prejudicing the future," May 11).
He explained the limited nature of the bill, and how it merely bars students from being “instructed by their teachers that one race is inherently superior to another race,” or that “they are ‘oppressors’ because of their race or sex.”
A history teacher himself, he relates that “teachers may not mandate as part of a course that a student should feel discomfort or guilt because of a student’s race or sex.”
What he doesn’t explain is why the bill is necessary.
In the Legislature, supporters cited vague examples of college classes where students “were made to feel guilty.”
They railed against “critical race theory,” without demonstrating where it can be found within the Oklahoma Academic Standards.
Their bill turns what might be a human resources issue into a state law affecting all K-12 public schools and higher education.
Claiming that "Marxist" teachers are somehow indoctrinating our kids, it imposes censorship — let’s call it what it is — on our professional teaching corps.
Next year, you’ll begin to see nasty hit-piece mailers stating "so-and-so voted against racial equality in our schools."
It may be hogwash, but that’s the real purpose of this legislation.
It uses the high school civics teacher as a straw man for a fear-based agenda to win elections. That’s unfortunate.
Any history teacher can tell you what happens when a climate of fear and censorship is encouraged.
Editor's Note: John Waldron represents House District 77 and has more than 20 years experience as a public school teacher, earning honors from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, University of Tulsa and as Tulsa Public Schools teacher of the year.
