Letter: New law imposes censorship on professional teachers

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma's secretary of education, recently wrote that we shouldn’t be concerned about the passage of House Bill 1775 ("Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says we must teach history without prejudicing the future," May 11).

He explained the limited nature of the bill, and how it merely bars students from being “instructed by their teachers that one race is inherently superior to another race,” or that “they are ‘oppressors’ because of their race or sex.”

A history teacher himself, he relates that “teachers may not mandate as part of a course that a student should feel discomfort or guilt because of a student’s race or sex.”

What he doesn’t explain is why the bill is necessary.

In the Legislature, supporters cited vague examples of college classes where students “were made to feel guilty.”

They railed against “critical race theory,” without demonstrating where it can be found within the Oklahoma Academic Standards.