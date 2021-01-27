Letter: New game about politicians

How about playing this game while you are stuck at home with nothing to do?

On one side of a piece of paper, make a column of various character traits.

I borrowed these from the Boy Scouts: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

Next, write the name of your favorite politician on the other side of the paper.

See how many of these traits can be connected to the politician.

Be honest because you would only be lying to yourself.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.