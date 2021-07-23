Letter: New COVID-19 variants can pop up any time

Vaccines are just part of the answer to the pandemic.

Vaccines are an important successful tool; however, COVID-19 continues to evolve variants to challenge the vaccines.

My wife played Bunco with 12 other fully vaccinated women last week. They did not use any tools to protect them except the vaccines.

Now six of the 13 tested positive for COVID-19. Four are waiting for test results.

Clearly, a variant can infect vaccinated people. This could be an unidentified variant.

We will never know when a new variant will pop up. I encourage everyone to use all of the infection prevention tools.

These include vaccines, masks, social distance and washing hands. Some may need to shelter at home.

