Letter: New Constitutional Convention path to true political reform

I’m writing in response to the April 14 op-ed opposing an Oklahoma legislative resolution (SJR 23) “asking Congress for a Constitutional Convention for proposing amendments.” ("A national constitutional convention is a real threat and a really bad idea").

The piece concludes that any convention called through states’ requests would be “very dangerous to our democracy and way of life.”

But Article V of the Constitution provides for state-requested conventions because the Founders knew that there would be times when Congress was unable or unwilling to propose critically needed reforms.

The Philadelphia Convention itself occurred because Congress was hopelessly deadlocked and totally unable to reform the failed Articles of Confederation.

As to the claim that any new convention must be a “runaway” convention and therefore dangerous unless we were “lucky,” George Washington, James Madison and others who drafted the 1787 Constitution would reject it.