Letter: New Constitutional Convention path to true political reform

I’m writing in response to the April 14 op-ed opposing an Oklahoma legislative resolution (SJR 23) “asking Congress for a Constitutional Convention for proposing amendments.” ("A national constitutional convention is a real threat and a really bad idea").
The piece concludes that any convention called through states’ requests would be “very dangerous to our democracy and way of life.”
But Article V of the Constitution provides for state-requested conventions because the Founders knew that there would be times when Congress was unable or unwilling to propose critically needed reforms.
The Philadelphia Convention itself occurred because Congress was hopelessly deadlocked and totally unable to reform the failed Articles of Confederation.
As to the claim that any new convention must be a “runaway” convention and therefore dangerous unless we were “lucky,” George Washington, James Madison and others who drafted the 1787 Constitution would reject it.
In Philadelphia, they had successfully practiced the art of the possible, reaching a series of pragmatic compromises through a grand bargain in order to propose essential changes to strengthen the national government while avoiding reforms public opinion would not accept.
The same political safeguards would limit proposals by any convention held today.
A new convention would have no authority whatsoever unless its work received supermajority ratification.
I support Senate Joint Resolution 23 sponsors’ efforts seeking a new convention despite the fact that if I were later a delegate, I would quite probably oppose many, perhaps even all, of their specific proposals.
In reality, a new convention is the only viable path to true political reform in America today.
Editor's Note: George Van Cleve is a dean's visiting scholar at Georgetown University Law Center specializing in constitutional history and law. He has published three books including "Making a New American Constitution" released last year.
